Luton History: The disappearing deed and a missing £7,000,000

Mr Augustus Tooley , Biscot Windmill & Farm. 1920.

Local historian Jackie Gunn is on a mission to share stories of Luton's yesteryear. Join her to revisit the past as she researches the town's buried secrets…

The ancient landmark "Bishopscote Windmill" stood on the North Western horizon of Luton, described as "Once a pleasant sight".

Biscot Windmill's history is well documented, names attached to the ancient Manor were the Wyngates, Freeman and Crawley.

The earliest deed relating to the Mill dates back to c1553; the Extant Deed stated that the Mill should be repaired or replaced for a period of 500 years.

The purchase of Biscot Windmill 1882.

A fire in 1841 destroyed most of the Mill but was rebuilt, records show in a document dated 1855 vested in William Drewett of Park Street Luton, fulfilling these terms of the 500 year Deed.

In 1882 the Mill came up for auction under the instructions of the late Mr W. Drewett's Will, - Mr Frank C . Scargill purchased the property for £1,500, the sale included a Covenant that the Mill was held under a lease for a term of 500 years, with 329 years unexpired.

By 1893 Mr Scargill had moved to Ireland but still maintained a financial link with Luton, being his family residence Wardown House, and Biscot Mill Farm.

Biscot Farm struggled under several tenants, in 1896 Mr Scargill took issue with the council relating to travellers using a footpath crossing his Mill yard, he quotes "It was never a public right of way, he did not want trespassers on his land"

After the sale of Wardown House in 1904, Mr Scargill severed links with Luton, including the release from the irrevocable deed attached to Biscot Windmill and farm.

The in-between years remain vague however according to a newspaper report in 1908 Mr J. F. Tooley was the new proprietor of Biscot Farm, but it wasn't until 1913 when a Conveyance of purchase was agreed between Mr Oakley, Mr Keens, Mr Franklin and others at Luton Corporation, (aka Biscot Mill Estates) and Mr J F Tooley, plus a further attachment in 1918 to include Mr Augustus Tooley.

Other documents emerged stated the land was 'LEASE FREE' pending the future development of Kennington Road, Cavendish Road and Denbigh Road, ..it appears the ancient unexpired deed had disappeared, - was it mis-laid, lost or maybe just conveniently forgotten about?

In the 1930's Biscot area was rapidly developing, rumours spread of the defunct Windmill's demise, appeals from the public called for the ancient Mill to be saved or even dis-mantled and re-assembled elsewhere, but alas Luton's last Windmill was demolished in 1938.

A year later Captain Wilfred H.Turner ,Area Manager for Mann, Crossman & Paulin Brewery announced they were the new proprietors of Biscot Mill Farm.

That same year 1939 the Brewery had surrendered the Licence of the Albion Public House Luton, requesting a transfer to the "Biscot Mill Hotel" (that wasn't even built yet)...

It took a further 20 years, battling numerous objections, accusations of rigged voting, and a planning rejection in 1956 before planning permission was finally granted in 1958, the "Biscot Mill Public House" was built, and the rest was history..Or was it?

In 1961 a relative of Mr J. F Tooley arrived from Canada seeking an inheritance rumoured to be £7.000,000, only to be told by his elderly cousin "Augustus Tooley", yes we worked five Farms, people thought we were rich, but we were just tenant farmers, we never owned the properties.

The Ancient 500 year deed expires in the year 2053, "Can we have our Windmill back" Please!!