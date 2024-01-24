Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tuesday November 6th, 1906, was a typical day for Albert Rance, he left his lodgings in Hightown cycling to work, he was a bricklayer employed with T&E Nevilles Builders, at the time engaged erecting a new house near to the Steam Laundry in Dunstable Road and adjacent to Clarks Engineering (Arundel Road).

Towards the end of the day he asked his workmate to fetch a bucket of water from the nearby Well situated in the garden at "Firs Cottages", on reaching the Well he found a hat and coat placed on the floor, on opening the Well covers, he was startled by the sound of a distressed scream from the bottom of the Well, raising the alarm, everyone abandoned their work tools and several employees from Clarks Engineering rushed to the scene with lamps and ropes to rescue a young lady propped on a ledge 80 feet below down the Well.

The foul gasses emanating from the Well extinguished the lamps rendering them useless, a rope was lowered only to be too short, so it was decided someone had to be lowered on the rope that was attached to the bucket, and rescue the poor lady from her despair, the risks considered fatal.

It was revealed the distressed victim was Edith Nicholls aged 20 years, and was staying with her sister in Firs Cottages. Albert Rance volunteered for the rescue mission.

Slowly he was lowered down relying on the old torn rope to support him, on reaching the bottom he was submerged in 5 feet of water, he quickly tied the rope under Edith's armpits and shouted "haul her up", he was to wait at the bottom until she reached safety, and the rope sent back down for him.

The rescue completed, Edith was taken to the Bute Hospital, and Albert, soaked to the skin, was asked if he was alright, he said "All in a day’s work", mounted his bicycle and pedalled home to Hightown.

Edith escaped with bumps and bruises but due to the severity of the unusual circumstances an inquiry was to take place.

On Monday, 30th November, crowds gathered to hear the outcome of this extraordinary case, Edith was brought before the Court having "attempted suicide".

Witness statements were contradictory, her father was unaware of Edith's self-destructive behaviour, her sister told the Court, Edith suffered dizzy spells and possibly fell, however, Lily Cook, her cousin, revealed another tale.

The evening before the incident, Harry Marks, a soldier Edith had been seeing, broke off the relationship with her, saying he had affections for another, being Lily Cook, Harry told the Court he never expected Edith to take such drastic actions, she appeared to have accepted the relationship was over.

Edith was discharged with caution, and told in future to control her emotions in trying circumstances. She expressed her relief and apologised for the trouble caused, but she still could not recall how she ended up in the Well.

Albert Rance was awarded a certificate from the Royal Humane Society for Bravery shown during the rescue.

Harry Marks and Lily Cook never made it to the altar, and Edith Nicholls married another in 1915.