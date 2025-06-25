Luton History: The 'Hoodoo Tree' - from acorn to legend

The magnificent ancient Holly Oak has survived for over 200 years.

Blooming in solitary splendour, the tree had witnessed rapid changes, comfortably rooted in its bed. The fear of departure was drawing ever closer.

In 1956, an order was issued to fell the ancient Holm Oak tree now standing on land occupied by United Counties Omnibus Company in Castle Street. However, the workers disobeyed the order, stating it was a "Hoodoo Tree" and was not to be disturbed. Surprisingly, the bus company withdrew the order (temporarily).

Example of the Ancient Holm Oak Tree also known as the Holly Oak.

The elder employees at the bus depot fully believed the tree was jinxed. A verse, well-read, haunted the workers:

"To break a branch was deemed a sin, a bad luck job for neighbours. For fire, sickness and the like, would mar their honest labours."

The verse, taken from folk law, summed up the superstitious nature the workers feared for the tree's destruction.

Stories of injuries and death were woven around the ancient Oak, including Mystic Druids practising Ceremonies below its branches.

Aerial view of the Holly Oak tree , United Counties Bus Depot Castle Street Luton. 1950's.

One tells of a man named Saunders who was sent to chop down an Oak tree in Castle Street but never arrived. Unfortunately, he had fallen upon his own circular saw and died.

During the First War, a child swinging from a rope fell and broke an arm. The rope remained hanging on the tree for months, people afraid to remove it fearing the curse.

A busman climbed the tree and fell from a branch, breaking a bone.

These extraordinary tales prompted me to uncover the roots of this Ancient "Hoodoo Tree."

Rewinding to c. 1800, I would guess the Acorn sapling sprouted within the grounds of the Marquis of Bute's Estate (Luton Hoo). However, by the 1840s, the Marquis (a rare visitor of Luton) began selling off vast acres of land.

In 1851, the Chase family of "Langley Lodge" had acquired most of the lower London Road adjoining Henry Brown's Timber Merchants in Castle Street. The land was then divided into lots, and Mr. Chase sold a huge plot to his neighbour Richard Vyse, a Hat Manufacturer.

The wealthy Mr. Vyse built a substantial residence, aptly naming it "Holly Lodge" - Holm Oak is the ancient name for the Holly Oak tree.

Holly Lodge passed through generations of the Vyse family until around 1870; Richard Vyse's eldest daughter Ellen had married the prominent Brewer Thomas Sworder.

In 1871, Thomas & Ellen Sworder occupied Holly Lodge, now nestled amongst rows upon rows of the neatly terraced housing of Holly Street, New Town Street, and Langley Street. The lodge itself still boasted its own retreat of nearly 3 acres; the ancient Holm Oak was safely embedded within this secluded paradise.

Thomas Sworder died in 1910; his Widow Ellen remained at the lodge until her death in 1924. Sadly, the abandoned residence fell into disrepair. "Holly Lodge" was demolished around 1930, and the ancient Holm Oak tree stood firmly rooted awaiting its fate.

That day arrived in January 1958. Mr. Pipes from Buckinghamshire was contracted to bulldoze the "Hoodoo Tree." The Bus Company said, "It was in the way, and wanted it gone."

Mr. Pipes was asked, "Are you concerned about the jinxed tree?" "Not at all, it's just another tree," he says.

So when you venture to "Matalans" in Castle Street, Luton, and you sense an eerie presence - No need to fear, it's the "Hoodoo Tree." The roots are still there, gently sleeping below the surface.