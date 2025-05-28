Luton History: "The railway carts that captured our hearts"

Charlie Gregory saying farewell to his lovable railway horse "Prince".

Travelling by railway one would never believe that horses were once the essential part of its workings.

Bustling smoky shunting yards are now the distant past, a phenomenon that lasted for over 100 years, as steam trains disappeared so did the horse.

At the height in 1913, there were nearly 28,000 railway owned cartage and shunting horses in the U.K. The fall driven by replacing horses with motorised transport, it was a slow rewinding process - however the petrol rationing during the outbreak of war caused a temporary halt, but when the war ended the push to mechanise gathered pace.

"So, what happened to the redundant horses?"

The prospect of mass destruction was looking bleak; however the public showed a great affection for the railway horse, especially in Luton.

In 1953, the "Luton Railway Horses Fund" was launched enabling to purchase the retired horses as they became redundant, Mr P.F.Keens agreed the position as Trustee, & Mr Hardaker of the International League for the Protection of Horses accepted responsibility for the Horses welfare and retirement .

Mayor of Luton, Ald.H.C.Janes was Patron and Doctor Snellgrove the Chairman, plus the dedicated Miss Irene Norton as acting Secretary, regularly organising fund raising and collections. All worked tirelessly achieving tremendous results, eventually completing the humane piece of work - " Saving the Railway Horses".

Once the fund was launched contributions poured in, the first 3 horses purchased were Ginger, Tiny, & Tim, they were formally handed over outside the Railway Station for retirement to a farm in Maulden.

One unexpected cantankerous dealer, a Mr Smith delivered an ultimatum, demanding £50 to be paid by the forthcoming Saturday or " Blossom" will be destroyed, on hearing this Miss Norton pushed hard to raise the money, - successfully Blossom retired to a farm in Shillington.

After 20 years of service, "Nobby " the scrounger was next to retire. Housewives in Hightown said: "We'll miss him dearly, and Nobby will certainly miss the tarts and trifles, he was a loveable old scrounger."

Nobby retired to the green fields of Clay Hall farm, Kensworth.

By 1957 all the railway horses were safely re- homed, the last to retire was Prince. His driver, 72 year old Charlie Gregory refused to retire until his horse was found his forever home.

With tears in Charlie's eyes, after 15 years loyal service, he said farewell to his beloved Prince before his final journey to a farm in Marston Mortaine.

"I'll come and see you" Mr Gregory promised, as he gave Prince an apple and a handful of sugar lumps.

During the railway horse's life accidents were inevitable, sadly sometimes fatal, however some just unfortunate.

Mr Alfred Scrivener, met with an unfortunate accident at the Midland Road Goods Station - while transferring goods from one cart to another, standing astride one foot on the cart and the other balanced on the truck, the horse jerked throwing Mr Scrivener into the air and landing with a thump on his stomach, luckily no bones broken, just his pride.

Runaway horses were also a problem, Mr Merchant's horse bolted, crashing into Mrs Wingrove's house in Bridge Street throwing her out of bed, fortunately no injuries occurred apart from a smashed window and a broken bed.