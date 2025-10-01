Luton History: The strenuous years of the First War were just a memory

The Victoria Hut Billiard Tables. Biscot Camp. Nr. Luton c1915.

It was February 1920, one by one the army slowly dismantled the huts that had served their purpose.

The familiar buildings at Biscot Camp that housed over a 1000 troops during the First War were to go under the hammer, soon very little trace of the strenuous years of war would be a memory.

The camp was divided into smaller units, some to remain complete and converted to bungalows or a holiday residence. Disposal of the camp had to be cleared within 3 weeks; Luton Borough Council were urgently waiting to erect new dwellings to meet the heavy demand for housing.

The first Monday in February the bidding started amongst the wilderness of bricks and mortar where builders were already working on the adjacent site.

The Disposal Board were responsible for the sale, engaging Messrs. Herring, Son & Ðaws the London firm of Auctioneers and Valuers entrusted with the task.

A huge crowd of prospective buyers, investors and spectators descended at the Mill. Biddings were brisk; 190 lots were sold at a rate of one a minute.

To be auctioned were 8 sectional huts, 16 boarded huts, Officers Quarters, Officers Billiard room, dining hut, Quartermaster's Stores, Brigade Stores, 2 barns, 36 timber built horse shelters, piles of wood, boards and fencing, even the lavatories and bathroom were included as well as Lambert Ranges and Boilers.

Boarded buildings measuring 120 ft by 20 ft. reached £80 to £100, the cookhouse sold for £127, and heavier structures raised over £200.

The building with a veranda situated on the main route through the camp went for £110, the Brigade Headquarters fetched £180 and the Billiard room sold for £135.

The final disposal realised over £6500, there were many bidders, but a persistent dual waged between Mr T. Oakley of Luton and Mr Frederick Newman of Westcliff -on-Sea, both gentlemen's purchases reached a considerable sum, Alderman Wilkinson was another prominent buyer, his purchases reached several hundred pounds.

There was one pause during the sale caused by Mr Newman suddenly falling ill, immediately after bidding he fell forward onto the roadway striking his forehead on the ground and lost consciousness. It took several efforts to restore him, but when medical assistance arrived from the Bute Hospital he refused treatment only to continuing his place amongst the bidders with the assistance of his deputy.

One of the Camp huts survived in Biscot Road advertised for rental as a "Camp Hut" in 1925, also that same year the opening of the British Empire Exhibition took place in Wembley, those unable to attend were keen to hear the King's Speech.

Luton's huge receiving station was the works of the Regent Radio Company said to be situated on the former site of Biscot Camp, people living as far as Leagrave and workers at the Dunstable Road Laundry could hear the speech emanate from the enormous speakers perched on Biscot Hill.

Biscot Camp was a place of mixed emotions , Stuart Smith's wonderful book "Luton and its People of the Great War" covers every aspect of sorrow ,trauma and the euphoria of lasting Peace from 1914 to 1918.

However I would be very interested as to where the Billiard Tables came to rest.