Luton is about connections, relationships and caring for each other

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

The United Nations has recognised concerns of civil society organisations in its latest review of racism in the UK. A hostile mentality towards migrants has taken hold in Britain, stated a UK-based writer and author Dr Maya Goodfellow.

In her latest article, Maya talked about the role of politicians in fuelling anti-migrant sentiment. She said, “It must be tackled head-on – especially if politicians are as outraged by the recent violence as they say they are… what they miss is the wider political atmosphere that bred such a violent, racist politics. Westminster must take a long, hard look at itself: what many politicians now condemn, they also had a hand in manufacturing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, the government must do everything to change the narrative by actively countering racism, but we must also play our part in doing what we can. We must stop spreading the misinformation, which fuelled the chaos, and helped many far right extremists in stoking divisions on social media, almost immediately after the unfortunate attacks on children in Southport.

L to R: A local native English beekeeper Colin Hall (Quaker) and his neighbour Abu Nasir (British Muslim) shared in a 1-minute video how they have lived together as neighbours for over 20 years in Luton.

Far-right actors exploited the tragic events of Southport to push their hateful agendas. However, people in Southport set an example by coming together to condemn the violence, support the victims and clean up the mess.

Following their good example, we in Luton, have been calling on people to make short videos with someone of a different background, sharing stories of friendships and living well together, and upload it on #weareluton.

In one such video (watch it on https://www.facebook.com/groups/LutonFaiths/), a local native English beekeeper Colin Hall (Quaker) and his neighbour Abu Nasir (British Muslim) shared how they have lived together as neighbours for over 20 years. Abu explained how often their football goes into Colin’s garden and Colin proclaimed “Abu and his family are like angels, guarding us and looking after us”. Abu smiled and said, “Actually, we look after each other; we got each other’s house keys as well. I am fortunate that Colin and his wife Ann have even looked after our children since they were babies.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​“This is what Luton is really all about”, stated Abu & Colin. “It is about connections, relationships and caring for each other. We are really fortunate to be living in a town like Luton”, they concluded.