Lutonians share uplifting stories and experiences of living well together

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

In many neighbourhoods across England, different faith and ethnic communities live and work next to each other, although their interactions with one another are rarely noticed or given special attention.

As a result some argue that people live parallel lives and do not interact or integrate with one another, which is why multiculturalism has failed. This may be somewhat true, but the truth is that in our increasingly materialistic and individualistic societies, people in general seem too busy to interact with one another anyway. A report highlighted that in 2022, 49.63% of adults (25.99 million people) in the UK reported feeling lonely. Loneliness and isolation are considered as one of the largest public health challenges we face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is therefore not fair to say that multiculturalism has failed, and the recent violent demonstrations and attacks on individuals and communities of the Global Majority Heritage backgrounds were unjustified.

Paramjit Kaur (L) from Sikh faith and Angela Kelly (R) from Catholic faith share in a 1-minute video how they have lived together as good neighbours for the last 10 years in Luton. You too can upload your video on #weareluton

Despite a few inciting racial, religious and communal hatred, most individuals and communities want to live and co-exist peacefully in the UK. Therefore, multiculturalism is not a form of political correctness that erodes British cultural values; it in fact complements British values, which are universal.

Such multiculturalism is well demonstrated in Luton. Many Lutonians from diverse backgrounds are sharing their positive & uplifting stories and experiences of living well together with people from different backgrounds. These 1-2 minute short videos can be viewed at

Even otherwise, we have often seen in Luton that in spite of poverty and deprivation, Luton’s diverse communities work together to identify and develop solutions that can improve our town and neighbourhoods. Luton’s diverse communities talk openly and productively about challenging local issues, and work alongside the public sector agencies e.g. Police and the Local Authority, to make a positive difference in our town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Luton Council initiative (stepforwardluton.co.uk/) states it is time to Step Forward Luton. Luton is one of the youngest and most diverse towns in the country, where 150 languages are spoken. With unrivalled connectivity, Luton is one of the best places for business growth. It is a vibrant town with a bold vision for the future as a place to live, work, study and invest. It declares ‘This is Luton’s moment. Be part of it’.