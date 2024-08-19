Lutonians share uplifting stories and experiences of living well together
In many neighbourhoods across England, different faith and ethnic communities live and work next to each other, although their interactions with one another are rarely noticed or given special attention.
As a result some argue that people live parallel lives and do not interact or integrate with one another, which is why multiculturalism has failed. This may be somewhat true, but the truth is that in our increasingly materialistic and individualistic societies, people in general seem too busy to interact with one another anyway. A report highlighted that in 2022, 49.63% of adults (25.99 million people) in the UK reported feeling lonely. Loneliness and isolation are considered as one of the largest public health challenges we face.
It is therefore not fair to say that multiculturalism has failed, and the recent violent demonstrations and attacks on individuals and communities of the Global Majority Heritage backgrounds were unjustified.
Despite a few inciting racial, religious and communal hatred, most individuals and communities want to live and co-exist peacefully in the UK. Therefore, multiculturalism is not a form of political correctness that erodes British cultural values; it in fact complements British values, which are universal.
Such multiculturalism is well demonstrated in Luton. Many Lutonians from diverse backgrounds are sharing their positive & uplifting stories and experiences of living well together with people from different backgrounds. These 1-2 minute short videos can be viewed at
Even otherwise, we have often seen in Luton that in spite of poverty and deprivation, Luton’s diverse communities work together to identify and develop solutions that can improve our town and neighbourhoods. Luton’s diverse communities talk openly and productively about challenging local issues, and work alongside the public sector agencies e.g. Police and the Local Authority, to make a positive difference in our town.
A Luton Council initiative (stepforwardluton.co.uk/) states it is time to Step Forward Luton. Luton is one of the youngest and most diverse towns in the country, where 150 languages are spoken. With unrivalled connectivity, Luton is one of the best places for business growth. It is a vibrant town with a bold vision for the future as a place to live, work, study and invest. It declares ‘This is Luton’s moment. Be part of it’.
