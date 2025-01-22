New businesses boost Dunstable town centre as King Sushi, Gadget City, and Abbus Curry Lounge open their doors

King Sushi

I’m delighted to share some fantastic news to kick off the year. Dunstable has seen a decline in vacant units this January compared to October 2024!

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This positive development highlights the ongoing growth and vibrancy of our town centre. I’m thrilled to welcome several new businesses to Dunstable and encourage you to visit and support them.

A taste of Japan has arrived in Dunstable with King Sushi, now open at 41 High Street North. Whether you’re dining in or taking away, King Sushi offers authentic Japanese sushi and hot dishes that are sure to delight your palate. Open Sunday to Thursday, midday until 9 pm and Friday and Saturdays until 10 pm. King Sushi is offering a great lunchtime offer, starting at £10.00 for a starter, hot main and a drink or for £15.00 for a starter, large sushi platter and a drink. This is King Sushi’s second location, following their success in Leighton Buzzard, For menus and more visit kingsushi.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New to The Quadrant Shopping Centre, Gadget City is a haven for tech enthusiasts and gift seekers. From drones and toys to gaming accessories and device repairs, Gadget City has something for everyone. We wish them every success in their new home in Dunstable.

Abbus Curry Lounge

Taking over the former Bank Pub location, Abbus Curry Lounge offers a menu full of delicious Indian cuisine, including Biryani, Balti, Grilled Tandoori dishes, and their unique House Specials. Whether you’re dining in or looking for takeaway, Abbus Curry Lounge is a welcome addition to Dunstable’s diverse food scene. For bookings and menus, visit abbascurrylounge.co.uk

Moving into the former Barclays Bank location, Merkur Slots brings its well-known brand to an expanded space on the high street. Already established in Dunstable, Merkur Slots continues to offer a modern gaming experience on the high street.

The arrival of these new businesses signals a bright start to 2025 for Dunstable Town Centre. Let’s show our support by visiting these establishments and continuing to make Dunstable a thriving hub for food, shopping, and community. Welcome to King Sushi, Gadget City, and Abbus Curry Lounge, we’re thrilled to have you here in Dunstable.