New Town Centre Task Force in Luton hopes to transform the area

Big things are happening in Luton, writes Julia Horsman, and the implementation of a new Town Centre Task force will hopefully bring a culture of collaboration to the town.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From exciting plans submitted for Power Court and The Stage, to public realm improvements and new businesses opening – there is an air of positivity around the town.

With so much going on, there is unprecedented interest in the long-term future of our town centre. That scrutiny brings its own pressure but it also presents a golden opportunity for all those agencies involved to create something truly special that will benefit generations to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just like many towns and cities across the country, Luton faces urgent challenges, and to address this a multi-agency group has been set up to drive positive change, right now.

Christmas will be coming to Hat Gardens

The aim of the new Town Centre Task Force is to make our town centre a welcoming place everyone can enjoy today while we await the emergence of a vibrant new tomorrow.

Luton BID is delighted to be playing a pro-active role in the task force, representing the business community and ensuring their views, concerns and interests are heard.

It’s encouraging to see such a focus on our town centre from our partners across the town, working together to make the best use of resources and expertise which will benefit both businesses and residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have so much to look forward to, but it’s vital that we continue to carry out short-term action to ensure that Luton continues to flourish throughout the building phase of the flagship projects.

There will shortly be commissions for new public artwork, which will soon brighten up some less attractive areas such as George Street, Guildford Street, New Bedford Road, and Chapel Street. People will see further improvements with The Viaduct being energised with some coloured lighting, festoon lighting going into the Hat District, works to the Beacon and a range of family-friendly events in St George’s Square, Hat Gardens, and Market Hill.

We will work closely with Bedfordshire Police and the council’s Neighbourhood Enforcement Team to cover hot spot areas and deal with repeat offenders of anti-social behaviour. There will be police-led action days, and the council has recruited a new dedicated town centre anti-social behaviour officer.

Teams from housing, public health and homeless charity partners will support people with complex needs, such as those rough sleeping, and we are determined to fulfil our desire for a rejuvenated, clean, safe and more vibrant town centre.