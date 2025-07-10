Opinion: Happy birthday to the NHS – here's to a fighting fit future

Monthly column by Alex Mayer, MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was born of a simple but radical idea: that no one should worry about the bill if they fall ill. This month, our NHS celebrates its 77th birthday – another milestone for a service that remains one of the proudest achievements in our national story.

Since 1948, the NHS has been a symbol of collective care, free at the point of use, regardless of background or income. It’s a system that embodies British values and continues to inspire deep public pride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But pride alone isn’t enough. Despite the extraordinary dedication of NHS doctors, nurses, healthcare assistants, and more, after 14 years of underfunding and mismanagement under the previous Government, the NHS is under immense strain.

Alex Mayer MP

Lord Darzi’s independent review was blunt: the NHS is in “serious trouble.” Patients are waiting too long for GP appointments, cancer care, mental health treatment and vital community services.

When I speak to residents across Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable, Houghton Regis and surrounding villages, the message is clear: the NHS is the number one concern. People want to know not just what’s gone wrong but how we put it right.

To me the answer is clear. We need investment and reform.

That’s why I welcome the Government’s commitment to an additional £29 billion for the NHS. That’s not a sticking plaster, it is serious funding to begin the work of rebuilding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But money alone won’t fix a broken system. We need smarter ways of working. Too many routine appointments still take place in hospitals when they could be delivered in the community. A recent study showed that every £100 spent on community care can generate around £131 in hospital savings. That’s the kind of smart reform we need.

Outdated technology still holds the system back. Investing in modern IT will free up staff from repetitive admin tasks and make it easier for patients to book

appointments.

The Government’s 10 Year Plan for the NHS is shifting the focus from illness to prevention to catch problems earlier and support healthier lives. Locally, we’ve already seen the biggest real-terms increase in public health funding in over a decade for things like more school nurses and stop-smoking services.

And it’s not just physical health. Mental health support is growing too with dedicated services rolling out in every school, so young people can get help early, not after a crisis point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month I was proud to welcome Health Secretary Wes Streeting to our area to open seven new clinical rooms, creating up to 50,000 extra appointments every year. That’s real progress: a tangible step forward for same-day and urgent care.

Nationally since Labour came to power we’ve delivered more than 4 million extra appointments and brought waiting lists to their lowest level in two years.

There’s still much more to do and I’ll keep fighting to ensure we get our fair share of resources and services.

At 77, the NHS deserves more than good wishes. It deserves action. That’s what this Labour Government is now delivering.

So happy birthday to our NHS and here’s to a healthier, stronger, and fighting-fit 78th.