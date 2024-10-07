Opinion: Labour is working collaboratively towards a safer and fairer Bedfordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Monthly column by Rachel Hopkins, MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire

Across our diverse community, local people have raised with me their concerns about crime and anti-social behaviour.

In our first few months in government, Labour has already taken its first steps to make our streets safer, tackle serious crime, and reduce youth violence with a ban on zombie knives. We have also taken steps towards achieving our goal of halving violence against women and girls within a decade, and has already announced ‘Raneem’s Law’, which includes plans to embed domestic abuse specialists in 999 control rooms to ensure calls for help are treated with the urgency needed and victims get specialist support straight away.

Labour is working collaboratively at all levels of government to tackle crime and antisocial behaviour. Last week, I was pleased to attend the launch of Bedfordshire’s Labour Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard’s Police and Crime plan, where he set out his mission-based approach to policing and criminal justice.

Rachel Hopkins MP, with PCC John Tizard, and Deputy PCC Cllr Umme Ali

At the event, John set out his six key missions: preventing crime; putting victims at the heart of the criminal justice system; tackling serious crime; protecting women and children from violence; reinvigorating local policing; and excellence in police service and criminal justice system.

Social justice is central to the Police and Crime plan. There is a direct link between poverty, inequality, and crime, with more deprived and marginalised communities more likely to be victims of crime or exploitation. I agree with John that we cannot tackle crime without social justice, we must work collaboratively across the system to tackle poverty and inequality. I was also pleased to hear from Deputy PCC, Cllr Umme Ali, who is advising on tackling violence against women and children in Bedfordshire, along with the mission to put victims at the heart of the criminal justice system.

For too long under the Conservatives, violence against women and girls was ignored. Labour at all levels of government is treating violence against women and girls as the national emergency that it is.

I look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with PCC John Tizard and his deputy Cllr Umme Ali, alongside local MP colleagues, and our Labour government towards a safer and fairer Bedfordshire.

Read John’s Police and Crime Plan here.