Opinion: Rachel Hopkins MP welcomes Labour’s plans to boost jobs and growth in aviation while slashing emissions

Rachel Hopkins, Member of Parliament for Luton South and South Bedfordshire, has welcomed the introduction of The Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Bill in Parliament this week, which will provide revenue certainty for green fuel producers in the UK, helping to power up domestic production, boost jobs and growth.

The Government’s measures will support sector growth while reducing emissions. These proposals, which deliver on the Government’s ambitions for the UK to be a clean energy superpower as part of the Plan for Change, could support up to 15,000 jobs, including in Luton South and South Bedfordshire.

The changes could also contribute £5 billion a year to the economy in 2050 and help save up to 2.7 megatonnes of Co2 a year by 2030.

By increasing the supply of sustainable aviation fuel for planes, the Bill can support airport expansion by cutting the climate impacts of flights, meaning more flights can take off.

Rachel Hopkins MP backs Labour's Sustainable Aviation Fuel Bill

The Bill will continue to make its way through Parliament and will support the £63 million of investment already announced earlier in the year to help boost SAF production, as well as £400,000 to support the testing of new green fuels, helping to get them to market quicker.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “We could put our head in the sand and pretend people don’t want to fly. Pretend the sector doesn’t support hundreds of thousands of jobs. That people don’t long for summer holidays and family reunions. That air freight isn’t a significant part of our trade by value. But we’d be on the wrong side of both reality and public aspiration. The truth is demand for flight is only going in one direction…

“This Bill creates a Revenue Certainty Mechanism that will boost SAF production by giving investors’ confidence to choose the UK. It does this by addressing one of the biggest barriers to investment - the lack of a clear, predictable market price for SAF.”

Rachel Hopkins, Member of Parliament for Luton South and South Bedfordshire said: “I know that people in Luton South and South Bedfordshire recognise the value of our aviation sector, particularly within our local economy. But I also know how much they care about our environment, and their carbon footprint.

“That is why I welcome the Government’s action on sustainable aviation fuel which will allow people to fly with less of an impact on the environment and will support up to 15,000 jobs and £5 billion a year to the economy by 2050. Further proposals to modernise our airspace will aid future aviation and flights, ensuring they are quicker, cleaner and quieter for residents.”