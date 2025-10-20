Political Opinion: FGM Victims Need Access to Care and Justice

Sarah Owen MP speaks in the House of Commons.

Female genital mutilation (FGM) is a difficult subject for some people to talk or think about, writes Sarah Owen, Luton North MP. But the discomfort of those who prefer to avoid the “taboo” topic only makes it harder for women and girls to report their abuse – and conceals how much it really happens, even on our doorstep.

Every year, dozens of women and girls need healthcare in Luton, Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes for FGM. Most often, the victims are children.

As Chair of the Women and Equalities Select Committee, I recently led an inquiry into FGM. We heard harrowing stories from people who work directly with survivors, and their experience with the police, healthcare, and other public services has been very mixed.

Our report asked the Government to ensure all FGM survivors, regardless of where they live, have access to the support and care they need. This means funding research into reconstructive surgeries (with a view to providing them on the NHS), running prevention strategies, and supporting the organisations that support victims at a grassroots level.

I am so proud that the Government have listened to our recommendations: the National Institute of Health and Care Research (NIHR) is now working with experts to facilitate and fund the research into health interventions including reconstruction.

For the little girls who are exposed to this violence, and the women who live with the trauma, we need so much more. That’s why we called for the restoration of Home Office funding to combat FGM, and for better joined up working between Government departments. From our classrooms to our borders, we need to be alive to the signs of FGM and be ready to catch the perpetrators.

While we eagerly await more progress from the Government in these areas, it’s important to mark how significant this development in research will be. Reconstructive surgeries can change the lives of survivors – and while they are available publicly in other countries, it is to our shame that we do not provide it on the NHS.

It’s time to have these serious, sensitive conversations, because if we shy away from it, victims suffer. In Luton North, I sincerely hope that anyone who experiences FGM will have access to the strongest healthcare when they need it. If any constituents are concerned and would like to discuss this with me, please email [email protected].