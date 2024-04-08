Political Opinion: Luton and Bedfordshire deserve a change in government

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parliament is currently in recess for Easter, and I have been out speaking to residents in Luton and Bedfordshire. On the doorstep, I am consistently hearing the same message – we need a general election to remove this rotten Tory Government.

Families in Luton are being made to struggle due to 14 years of Conservative economic failure with soaring bills and rocketing mortgage and rent payments.

Households across the country will also be £870 worse off under this Conservative Government’s tax plan, with frozen thresholds for income tax and National Insurance. The increases in council tax across the country are a result of the Conservative Government’s cuts agenda. People are paying more and getting less.

Rachel Hopkins MP for Luton South

People in Luton are seeing the strain on our local services. They’re telling me they cannot access GP and NHS dentist appointments, and they no longer feel safe due to a lack of police officers on our streets and crimes not being solved.

Childcare costs have increased, yet the government’s childcare pledge is falling apart, with unprecedented numbers of new staff needed to hit their target. Once again, families will end up paying the price of Conservative broken promises.

This is the real-world impact of 14 years of Conservative chaos and instability playing out before our eyes.

Labour has a plan to get Britain building again, get NHS waiting lists down, bring back neighbourhood policing to our streets, and bring stronger economic growth to all parts of the country. A decade of national renewal, closing the door on a decade of decline.

As people across the country head to the polls on 2 May, many will be wishing they were voting in a general election. It’s time for the Prime Minister to stop dithering and set the date. Our country is desperate for change, it’s time for a Labour Government.