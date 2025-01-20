Sarah Owen MP: Two new laws to make life better for Luton North

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For 14 years, people in Luton North got a rough deal from the government. Housing quality and availability declined, with landlords gaining more and more powers to make life difficult for tenants.

Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions have been widespread, with families kicked out of their homes. Wages stagnated and precarious zero-hours employment rose, with rights in work like parental leave neglected.

Two major new laws are about to change this all. Last week, the Renter’s Rights Bill passed its first hurdle in the House of Commons. Contained in the Bill are long overdue protections for tenants who have suffered an increasingly hostile and difficult market. It is fairer by stopping landlords from asking for multiple months’ rent up-front, allowing those with fewer savings equal chance at renting.

Sarah Owen MP on the campaign trail

Every renter will have the right to request a pet in their home, and grieving families won’t be forced to pay rent or utility bills if a loved one who is renting passes away. Crucially, Section 21 evictions will be banned.

Combined with Labour’s major commitment to new houses, these measures will start to even-up the often unfair rental market.

In work, too, the upcoming Employment Rights Bill means serious improvement for those workers who were forgotten by the previous government. It will ban exploitative zero-hours contracts and introduce a right to guaranteed hours, reasonable notice of shifts, and compensation for last-minute cancellations.

By banning fire-and-re-hire practices and providing a day-one protection against unfair dismissal, workers will have more freedoms and be able to plan their lives more easily.

Within those plans might be parenthood, and working parents will get day one rights to paternity leave, a right to flexible working, and new protections from dismissal for women who are pregnant, and for six months after their return to work.

I am hoping the government, too, will accept my amendment for a right to bereavement leave following miscarriage, for women and their partners who deserve the time to grieve.

These measures will have a major impact on people’s lives here in our town. Our homes and our jobs are some of the most important elements of our lives.

While improvement takes time, the new rights for renters and workers will benefit some of the most vulnerable in Luton, many of whom I meet every week.

