Sarah Owen MP: We promised to fix the NHS – and now that progress is being seen in Luton and beyond

The new government has hit its target of two million new NHS appointments 7 months early - and is now bringing down waiting lists, writes Sarah Owen MP

In July, people in Luton and across the country sent a powerful message: after fourteen years of neglect of our public services, mismanagement of our economy and disregard for towns like ours, we need change.

Nowhere was this need felt more than in our NHS – with waiting lists higher than ever, care standards falling and unresolved strikes causing chaos for patients.

That is why the new health secretary declared the NHS broken, and promised to fix it. Now, the UK is seeing that change. For the first time in years, NHS waiting lists are going down, not up.

Since the election, there have been two million extra appointments in the NHS – a target hit seven months early. By ending the strikes and improving out-of-hours care, more people were seen and treated.

The government has also vaccinated more people against flu than this time last year, and put immediate investment into the NHS, from an extra £1.8billion to fund extra elective care appointments and a record £26billion extra NHS funding announced in the budget.

This is already having an effect on waiting lists, on their way down by 160,000 since the election. It’s not just about numbers, it’s about cancer patients left wondering for too long when they’ll get life-saving treatment, and the millions who’ve had to put their lives on hold waiting for a diagnosis.

The wait for treatment affects every part of our society – it keeps people out of work, impacting the economy, increases the need for care, affecting family and loved ones, and erodes trust in our healthcare system.

The job is not done – far from it. There is a long way to go yet, and it will take years to properly address the crises of care in every part of our health system, including GPs and dentists. But these improvements will have a real difference on people’s lives now, and shows the difference a Labour government makes to our health service.

In Luton we feel the strain when the health service isn’t working for us – not just for patients but for NHS staff too. The previous government let industrial disputes roll on – this government gave junior doctors the pay rise they deserve.

These early improvements in our healthcare system are first steps – but important, nonetheless. I will keep fighting for the people of Luton North and their right to an NHS that is there when you need it.

