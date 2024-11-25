Teaching young people about politics is crucial for our democracy

It's important young people know the difference they can make, writes Sarah Owen MP.

Every time I visit one of the brilliant schools in Luton North, I like to remind the students, from nursery to sixth form, that they are all my boss. Whether you can vote or not, everyone who lives in Luton North has an important voice in the future of our town – especially those who are the future: our children and young people.

This is why I visited Putteridge High School, Chalk Hills Academy, Downside School, Warden Hill Junior, Beechwood Primary and Southfield Primary in the run up to UK Parliament Week – an annual event teaching schools about Parliament and its functions. I chatted to students about what I do, what Parliament and the Government does, and how they can make a difference.

Young people are full of ideas for how we can make our town, and our country, a better place. After all, they live and go to school in Luton every day. They know what works, and what doesn’t. At Southfield I asked how the school council would change Luton, and they put forward excellent suggestions, like tackling traffic and antisocial driving, and reducing the amount of litter in our parks. At Beechwood, it was fireworks and our town centre.

It is so important that young people see the role that they can play in changing the place they live for the better, and how they can get involved in influencing the people that represent them, from emailing their MPs to running campaigns and advocating for marginalised communities.

It is also crucial that young people know and understand our Parliamentary system, which is why initiatives like UK Parliament Week are so important. Resources provided to schools this year took participants on the journey of a Parliament, from State Opening to a general election. Schools can also arrange visits to Westminster, and it’s a joy to welcome the students personally when I can. We vote on things they will hopefully benefit from in their adulthood, when I’m old and grey!

From the outside, Parliament can be an intimidating place, with its archaic rules and customs and imposing architecture, seeming distant from the rest of the country – and there is lots that needs to change. But at its best, our system of representation can ensure that everyone, from nursery to sixth form to work and beyond, can have their voice heard on the issues that matter to them.

And I am always here to listen – so please do get in touch, by emailing [email protected].