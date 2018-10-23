The best is yet to come for Luton's Restoration Revival Fellowship as it celebrates 40 years

Restoration Revival Fellowship (RRF) Luton recently held its 40th Anniversary

Celebrations at its Church and Community Centre based on 90, Dunstable Road.

During the celebrations, it was emphasized how the number 40 is significant in The Bible.

For example, Jesus had fasted for 40 days; Israel had entered the Promised Land after 40 years and the Giant Goliath had challenged Israel for 40 days, before David, anointed by God, defeats him with a slingshot and a stone.

Apostle Llyod Denny, acknowledging the milestone, said: “Forgive the boastfulness in the theme of the evening; ‘The Best is Yet to Come’. We believe there’s so much more to be done and achieve.

“Baby takes 40 weeks from conception to be born. RRF Luton is now ready to give birth, to bring forth our sense of true calling, to bring peace and harmony to communities and prayer, peace, love and salvation for all nations.”