The day T.M 6084 went to war

The single decker bus T.M. 6084 sidled slowly through the traffic

Passengers queuing at the bus stop fidgeting in the rain were hoping to grab a seat....' Only room for three" the Conductor shouts.

For all the mutterings about Luton Corporation Transport as the bus trundled on to its destinations , these passengers were to be the last to board T.M .6084.

In 1939 Luton was preparing for War, T.M 6084 was to be transformed from its gaily Maroon and White colours to a sober Battle Grey.

Park Street Luton 22nd September 1940.(inset. photo of the exploded parachute mine).

The old bus was to become a mobile First Aid Post, the windows were removed and boarded, seats were cleared, and the interior was equipped with every First Aid facility available.

Where the children flattened their noses against the windows now stood cabinets stocked with essential articles such as drugs ,dressings and splints.

The destination plate was left blank ;The mobile unit was to be manned twenty- four hours a day, and ready for immediate use.

Its function was to rapidly attend the scene and treat minor injuries on the spot , while more serious cases were transferred to hospital,- every detail of the Casualty Service Scheme was neatly planned leaving no stone unturned.

Luton Corporation Bus T.M 6084.

In addition, there were six fixed First Aid Posts each manned by a Medical Officer, two trained nurses, two Chemists , and a squad of First Aid volunteers and messengers.

Luton &Dunstable Hospital erected a single storey building with extensive facilities specialising in the cleansing of gas casualties, including air locks, showers of tepid water set to the correct temperature , and eye douches available as part of the decontamination equipment.

T.M. 6084 mobile unit would be stationed at either Dallow Road, Hightown, or Beechwood Road, and when possible members of the British Red Cross Society and the Women's section of the St John's Ambulance also contributed their services.

The other side of the Casualty Scheme comprised of eleven First Aid Stretcher Party Stations, at each one would be a nucleus of whole- time personnel and volunteers trained in First Aid and anti- gas treatment.

In the event of a preliminary Air Raid warning, key men from the casualty services would take up their posts ready for the scheme to become operational.

Numerous local firms and factories contributed to the scheme allowing First Aid volunteers to be released from work in an emergency , Ambulances and cars were on full alert, ready and available for the conveyance of First Aid parties to attend the required destinations.

In August 1940, without warning bombs rained down on the town,- Luton was experiencing the first shockwave of enemy attack, all the essential plans came into action ,Phase "C" the most vital was imminent, and became fully operational.

September 1940 ,the Children's Hospital felt the first rush of evacuation, while staff were busy converting one of the wards into a First Aid Post, an influx of bombed-out children arrived suffering the devastation of a Parachute mine dropped on Park Street.

Park Street was left in shambles , damage to property by the blast was tremendous, fortunately most of the public had scrambled to the shelters, however over 100 people were rendered homeless.

By 1942 two of the Mobile First Aid Units were stood down...I wonder where the battered old T.M.6084 came to rest?.