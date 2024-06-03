The first ever Lord Buddha Day (Vesak) Celebrations held in Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Faith Matters column by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths​

The Luton Sri Lankan Welfare Association (LSLWA) held its first-ever Buddha Day (Vesak) Ccelebration, over the last weekend. It commemorated the birth, enlightenment, and death of the Buddha.

Janaka Alahapperuma, a Luton Buddhist Community member, said: “Vesak is an important Buddhist festival in the Buddhist Calendar. It is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the life, teachings, and enlightenment of the Lord Buddha.”

This event commenced with a mixture of Buddhist traditions, which included the traditional lighting of a lamp, and placing of flowers and incense sticks at the altar. The event also had vibrant light decorations and colourful lanterns showcasing the rich traditional customs of Sri Lanka.

The LSLWA arranged a free food stall (Dansala) with a delicious spread of traditional Sri Lankan cuisine consisting of a special vegetarian menu and served over 200 food boxes to symbolise the values of sharing and caring.

​Over 100 people attended the event. Several guests from Luton’s different faith communities, local councillors, and politicians contesting parliamentary elections were also present.

Donations of food items were accepted for the local foodbank.

The monks (religious leaders) from the Letchworth Dhamma Nikethanaya Buddhist Temple graced the occasion and wished blessing and healing upon everyone. In his short Dhamma talk (sermon/reflection), the Venerable Akurala Samitha (Bhante Samitha) explained that the Buddhist Flag’s six vertical colorful bands represent the six colors of the aura which Buddhists believe emanated from the body of the Buddha when he attained Enlightenment. He introduced Lord Buddha as ‘The Light of Asia’ – which is also a book written by Sir Edwin Arnold on the life and teachings of the Lord Buddha.

​He said many households and shopkeepers, even though they are not Buddhists, like to keep a Buddha statue because it gives them a sense of peace and tranquility. He shared how Buddha left his royal comforts in search of true happiness. As Buddhists, we like to share that joy, peace, happiness, and blessings with others around us.