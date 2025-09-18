Town Centre Manager Annette Clynes: Dunstable welcomes exciting new businesses to the high street

Salvator dog grooming in Middle Row

Dunstable’s town centre is thriving, with several new businesses opening their doors and bringing fresh energy to the community. From pampering pets to enjoying authentic flavours to booking holidays and securing expert repairs, there’s something for everyone.

At Salvator Dog Grooming on Middle Row, local entrepreneur Becca has transformed her lifelong passion for dogs into a thriving venture. Beginning as a volunteer at Appledown Rescue, she progressed from grooming assistant to salon manager, later teaching at one of the UK’s leading grooming schools. Now, Becca’s dream has come true with her brand-new salon, offering expert grooming alongside a warm, caring service.

Food lovers are in for a treat at La Trei Frati Bakery & Patisserie on High Street South. This Romanian, family-run bakery, meaning “TheThreeBrothers” bakes fresh bread and pastries daily. Standouts include their sweet, flaky Cozonac and rich cheese pies, making it a must-visit for anyone craving authentic European flavours.

For a vibrant experience, Mango’s Coffee 2 Cocktails at The Quadrant Shopping Centre adds a Caribbean twist to Dunstable’s dining scene. By day, it’s ideal for coffee, breakfast, or brunch; by night, it transforms into a lively spot serving tropical cocktails and dishes such as jerk chicken with rice and peas, all infused with island flavours.

Appliance Tek, also based in Brittany Court, brings over 25 years of expertise in reliable appliance repairs. From ovens to washing machines, their skilled team keeps households running smoothly, while also offering a selection of new appliances both in-store and online.

Finally, Hays Travel has opened in The Quadrant Shopping Centre, helping customers plan everything from weekend getaways to dream holidays. With services including travel money and local day trips, their team combines professional guidance with a personal touch.

With every new opening and transformation, Dunstable’s high street is shaping up to be more than just a place to shop, it’s becoming a destination where community, convenience, and character meet. The upcoming Boyes store in Ashton Square is another exciting addition that will bring even more variety to the town centre. Whether you’re picking up essentials, discovering hidden gems, or simply enjoying the atmosphere, there’s something for everyone. So why not take a stroll, support local businesses, and see firsthand the exciting changes unfolding right on our doorstep.