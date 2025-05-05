Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths.

Amid heightened tensions of war between India and Pakistan, Luton’s Hindu, Muslim & Sikh faith leaders of Indian, Pakistani, Kashmiri and Bangladeshi origins gathered together to recognise, and shared a video message, stating, “As Muslims, as Hindus, as Sikhs, despite our differences, we have always lived side by side, promoting peace and mutual support in our local community. Many incidents have tested our patience and resilience. We have not much control over what is happening internationally, but we can continue the good work locally. We call upon everyone to rise above the social media manipulation and hate, and live by the code and ethics of our faith. Every human has the right to peace, justice, freedom and liberty. United we stand, divided we fall – We are Luton!”

The terrorist attack killing 28 innocent and unarmed people in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on 22nd April 2025 has left people worldwide deeply shocked and grieved. It has caused tensions between the Indian and Pakistani governments.

A Luton Council of Faiths statement said, “As people of different faiths and cultures, working together tirelessly for peace and harmony in Luton, and beyond, we have always strongly condemned such senseless violence, particularly when carried out in the name of religion. The attackers targeted innocent civilians, mostly tourists, and left survivors and victims' families traumatised and shattered.”

“This heinous act has deeply wounded the collective conscience of our society, cutting across all religions, castes, and communities. We must remember that no religion condones violence. On the contrary, all faiths uphold values of compassion, love, peace, and justice.”

“Our condolences and prayers are with the victims and those who have faced death, injury and suffered in any other ways.”

“Like in other world conflicts, we have always advocated that all parties must seek to end the conflict based on mutual respect, sanctity of life, and interdependence on each other.”

“We call upon all communities, locally and globally, to come together in empathy, dialogue, and unity. Only through mutual respect, understanding, and the reaffirmation of our shared humanity can we heal the wounds inflicted by hatred and violence.”

“Let us remain committed to rejecting all forms of extremism and working together to build a society rooted in harmony and hope.”