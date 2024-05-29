Waving the Purple Flag with pride in Luton town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s been a while since Luton has enjoyed such a high-profile few weeks.

With the Radio One Big Weekend bringing tens of thousands of people into the town, the streets lined with onlookers for the Carnival on Bank Holiday Monday and the Hatters’ admirable but ultimately unsuccessful quest to stay in the Premier League – Luton has been front and centre of the public’s imagination.

With such close attention being paid to the town, it is an opportune moment to celebrate another major achievement for Luton – the reaccreditation of the Purple Flag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award highlights Luton's blend of night time entertainment, dining, and culture, all while ensuring the safety and well-being of residents and visitors. Luton’s commitment to creating a dynamic, secure and vibrant evening and night time economy has once again been recognised nationally – something all of us should be proud of.

Luton has had its Purple Flag status re-accredited

Luton BID has worked closely with multiple local partners to gain the sought-after accreditation, similar to the Blue Flag scheme for beaches, which aims to raise the standard and broaden the appeal of town and city centres between the hours of 5pm to 5am.

Creating a safe and welcoming environment for our visitors is key to a successful night time economy and I’m delighted the efforts of multiple partners to do just this has been recognised with this interim renewal of our accreditation.

Receiving the Purple Flag accreditation can boost the local economy, increase tourism, and improve the overall quality of life for residents by providing more entertainment and social opportunities. It’s a way for cities and towns to demonstrate their commitment to creating vibrant and safe evening and night time environments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work continues apace to build on the momentum of the last few weeks, with The Mall’s rebrand to Luton Point now well underway and the arrival of the eagerly anticipated Short Tail Trail creeping ever closer.

The safety of a night out in Luton has been recognised by the Purple Flag scheme

With so much happening I’m delighted to welcome Julia Horsman back on board in the BID team. She is a familiar face to many of you in town and is now back doing what she does best, working with our businesses to make Luton town centre an even better place to shop, work, live and visit.