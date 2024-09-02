We must spark a change in fireworks use

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The anti-social use of fireworks is a growing problem for many across the town, writes Luton North MP Sarah Owen.

Fireworks can be a great way to commemorate big events – but for many in Luton North they have disrupted sleep, frightened pets, increased anxiety for vulnerable residents and caused chaos for families. The odd display to mark significant national or religious holidays aside, their constant use locally in anti-social hours all year round has made life difficult for too many Lutonians.

Lots of frustrated and fed up residents have got in touch with me to express just how much the noisy abuse of fireworks is disrupting their lives. And I feel their frustration. As a parent, an animal-lover, and someone who has met with mental health charities to hear about the effect of fireworks on PTSD sufferers, I know first-hand the not-so-fun side of fireworks.

It’s not in my power as an MP to fix this overnight – but I am using all the personal testimonies and evidence I’ve been sent by residents to work with the authorities and take action. Too many people feel like when they report an incident of antisocial fireworks, nothing happens.

Sarah Owen MP met with the Police and Council to discuss the growing issue of fireworks

That’s why last week I brought together Luton Council and Bedfordshire Police, aiming to work out a way to respond to residents’ concerns about fireworks in an efficient and effective way.

We have agreed a coordinated approach. All reports of nuisance and anti social fireworks use will now be logged under Operation Starbar, the council will ensure they are marked in the same way, so that perpetrators can be more easily identified and that people know their complaints are being treated correctly, the Police & Crime Commissioner’s office are looking to work with schools and there will be additional measures to come. This is just the start.

In 2022, I tried to change the law on fireworks through my “Misuse of Fireworks” Bill, which reviewed existing legislation and would have prohibited noisy fireworks from domestic use. Unfortunately, the Bill did not pass.

Now that Parliament has returned after the summer recess, I will be seeking to work with our new government and Ministers to push for a change in legislation that recognises how firework use has changed in recent years - especially in terms of noise and frequency.

Sarah Owen, Luton North MP

Although the solutions may take time, I will keep pushing and using the messages you have sent me to support this campaign in Parliament. In the meantime, I will continue to work with the Council and Police to ensure that complaints are heard and acted upon.

Do keep sending me your thoughts on this issue or any other concerns you have about life in Luton North: [email protected]