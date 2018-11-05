We're creating spaces for honest conversation

The Near Neighbours programme ‘Real People Honest Talk’ project is currently running in Luton for a second year.

The aim is to create public spaces for honest talk about difference and how we live together well in a safe and productive environment.

The series of conversations is to bring people together to discuss key issues around local neighbourhoods and social integration. The project provides a potential springboard for further conversations, interactions or collaborative action, strengthening local civil society through honest dialogue at community level as societal landscape evolves and how we cope with differences and thrive.

There have been four groups engaged in Luton cutting across different background. Till date, delivery has been facilitated by working with TOKKO youth centre where many young people got involved, the Luton Irish Forum community and Beech Hill group with Karen Campbell who is the Church Related Community worker, Montell Neufville Director of attentive Social enterprise with the Shri Guru Ravidass Sangat.