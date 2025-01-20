Week of Prayer for Christian Unity highlights we are stronger together than we are ever alone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The annual observance of this Week of Prayer for Christian Unity Jan 18-25, involves Christian communities worldwide coming together to pray for their unity.

In Luton, Deans and Heads of different Christian denominations invited a Catholic Nun Sr. Gemma Simmonds IBVM to speak at the annual town-wide Week of Prayer for Christian Unity event held at the Holy Ghost Catholic Parish Church.

Sr Gemma started quoting Pope Francis: “Our world is being torn apart by war and violence, and wounded by a widespread individualism which divides human beings, setting them against one another as they pursue their own well-being. […] I especially ask Christians in communities throughout the world to offer a radiant and attractive witness of fraternal communion. Let everyone admire how you care for one another, and encourage and accompany one another.”

Sr Gemma shared that we must never do anything alone, what we could possibly do together with others, because we are stronger together than we are ever alone.

She said ecumenical energy that we can build up together is absolutely essential if we are to be effective as Christian witnesses of peace and reconciliation in our divided and wounded world.

Reminding we have come through history by different paths, and we have a different sense of identity, she highlighted 12 habits of reconciliation which include – Hospitality, Curiosity, Generosity, Empathy, Vulnerability, Humility, Lament, Forgiveness, Gratitude, Hope, Stewardship, Creativity. She said these habits help us to examine and strengthen our hearts for reconciliation, and build resilience as ecumenical and inter-faith leaders, especially in times when we see people’s cultural and religious differences are being weaponized.

She concluded with a prayer from a Catholic Encyclical Fratella Tutti;

“Lord, Father of our human family, you created all human beings equal in dignity: pour forth into our hearts a fraternal spirit and inspire in us a dream of renewed encounter, dialogue, justice, and peace. Move us to create healthier societies and a more dignified world – a world without hunger, poverty, violence, and war. May our hearts be open to all the peoples and nations of the Earth. May we recognise the goodness and beauty that you have sown in each of us, and thus forge bonds of unity, common projects, and shared dreams, Amen.”