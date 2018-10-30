Words of Blessed Archbishop resonate in wake of Pittsburgh shooting

“The bishops could die but it is the people who are the church”.

Those were some of the moment of reflection of Sister Maire Hayes at the Holy Ghost Catholic Parish during a special Mass in honour of the canonisation of The Blessed Archbishop Oscar Romero commemorating his official recognition as a Saint as approved by Pope Francis.

The Blessed Archbishop Oscar Romero is revered as a strong advocate of the marginalized and poor, often speaking out about social injustice, violence, and poverty. Romero is seen in the league of Gandhi and Martin Luther King in South America. Ordained in 1942, he spent decades as a Pastor in El Salvadorian churches before becoming Archbishop of San Salvador in 1977. Romero gained a huge following through the use of radio and the press. In 1980, after a sermon condemning violence he was assassinated during Mass.

His last words can still resonate in our today’s world experience and the very recent Pittsburgh Antisemitic attack. "Thou shalt not kill’. In the name of God, and in the name of this suffering people, whose laments rise to heaven each day more tumultuous, I beg you, I beseech you, I order you in the name of God: stop the repression!”