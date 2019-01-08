Organisations urged to apply for PCC’s Grant Fund

Organisations which run projects preventing offending, protecting communities and supporting victims of crime are being encouraged to submit their application for the PCC’s Grant Fund.

Bedfordshire’s PCC, Kathryn Holloway, launched the 2019/20 Grant Fund application process in December and the deadline is Friday, January 11. The fund of approximately £1.6m is created by combining a grant from the Ministry of Justice and funding from the Bedfordshire Police Force budget.

Kathryn Holloway said: “I’m particularly interested in projects from within communities themselves rather than all the ‘usual suspects’ to tackle gang crime, gun and knife crime and in the principle of early intervention with very young children to help them become more resilient and go on to play a full part in society if faced with all the adverse early experiences including living in households where there is domestic abuse, drug and alcohol addiction and

poverty where their development is neglected.”

The grant can be for any amount from £50 to £50,000, to apply visit www.bedfordshire.pcc.police.uk.