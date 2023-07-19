Over 120 residents evacuated during blaze in Luton block of flats
Around 120 residents evacuated a block of flats in Luton after a fire started in the building last night (July 18).
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service received 25 calls about a flat fire at the Skyline Place complex in Oxford Road at 7.30pm.
Crews from Luton, Stopsley, Dunstable, Luton and Leighton Buzzard came to take the blaze, as well as a drone from Harrold. Firefighters used breathing apparatus, jets, large electric fans, thermal imaging cameras and gas monitors to put out the fire.
The fire service said: “Re-inspections continued to take place throughout the night and a fire investigation will be carried out today.
Bedfordshire Police said there was a multi-agency response last night with the force, EEAST Ambulance and Luton Borough Council were in attendance. All other residents have been returned to their homes and nobody was injured.
A statement from the force read: “The fire was largely contained to one flat, albeit it has also caused damage to a small area on the outside of the building.
“We would like to say a particular thank you to a nearby church, which opened its doors this evening to provide shelter to those who had left their flats.”
Luton Council is working with the flats’ landlord to get alternative accommodation for the people who were not able to return to their homes last night. The police added: “Finally, we would like to say a huge thank you to all the residents of Skyline Place for their patience and understanding during tonight’s disruption.”