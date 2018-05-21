Owner of Peri Peri Grill Shop in Luton jailed for 16 years

The owner of Peri Peri Grill Shop in Luton was jailed for 16 years at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday, May 16, after £1.5 million worth of cocaine was found in his shop.

Shaheriz Khan, 37, from Sherwood Road, Luton, was found guilty on Wednesday, May 2, of possessing more than a million pounds’ worth of cocaine with the intent to supply.

Some of the drugs were stashed in a brown takeaway bag

He was arrested by officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) in October 2017 when leaving the Peri Peri Grill Shop on Midland Road, which he owned.

The 15 kilograms of cocaine that were recovered from the shop have been valued at £1.5 million. Around 13 kilograms of the drugs were stashed in a holdall in the kitchen, with the other two hidden in a brown takeaway bag.

Detective Sergeant Dave Skarratts, from ERSOU, said: “The sentence received by Khan shows how seriously we take drug offences and I’m pleased with the result.

“The quantity of drugs found at Khan’s shop shows the seriousness of his criminality – thankfully the drugs he had now won’t reach the streets of Bedfordshire.

The drugs were seized by police

“I hope this significant sentence will act as deterrent to others, and show those who are entrenched in this type of criminality that we will catch up with you and bring you to justice.”