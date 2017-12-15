Paedophile Ben Storey jailed for abusing girl in Luton

A paedophile has been jailed for eight and a half years after sexually abusing a little girl in Luton.

Ben Storey, 26, who until recently was residing at Marlborough Road, Banbury, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court today after being found guilty of four counts of sexual touching and two counts of assault by penetration in October.

Storey assaulted the young girl on a number of occasions over a period of time in 2016. He was arrested when the child told her mum about the abuse who then contacted the police.

DC Stephen Francis said: “Fortunately Storey’s victim disclosed her abuse to a trusted adult and as a result Storey has now been locked away and can no longer cause harm to others.

“I hope this sentence shows how seriously we take child sexual abuse. It will not be tolerated and we will do anything in our power to bring abhorrent offenders such as Storey to justice, while providing our support to victims and their families.

“We’re also continuing to work with our partners to educate both parents and children around the issue of child sexual abuse in order to help reduce the risk of it happening.”

To report concerns around child sexual abuse, call police on 101.

For information, support, and guidance, visit the NSPCC website or call them on 0808 800 5000.