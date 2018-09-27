Paedophile jailed 14 years for abusing boy in Leighton Buzzard

A 62-year-old man has been jailed for sexually abusing a young boy throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, when he lived in Leighton Buzzard.

David Butterworth, from Otterburn Crescent, Milton Keynes, was sentenced to 14 years at Luton Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday), after pleading guilty to a number of sexual offences, including two counts of indecent assault and one count of indecency with a child.

During the trial, the jury heard that the victim was only around five or six-years-old when the abuse started in 1991, and continued until he was 15. Butterworth was interviewed and charged after his victim, now in his 30s, came forward and reported the offences to the police.

Detective Constable Rani Bailey said: “I am pleased with the sentence that was handed to Butterworth today, as he took advantage of his victim’s young age and abused him in the worst way possible.

“Child abuse is one of the most heinous crimes and it won’t be tolerated in our county. This is a good example of how it is never too late to report sexual abuse, no matter how long ago it took place. I hope that this case shows to others that if you come forward, your voice will be heard and justice will be done.

“I would also like to praise the bravery of the victim in coming forward, and I hope that this result will be of some comfort to him.”

To report concerns around child sexual abuse, call police on 101.

Parents can visit the Parents Protect website, which is run by the Lucy Faithfull Foundation, for lots of useful resources to help prevent child sexual abuse.

The NSPCC website also has useful advice and information on how to spot the signs of child sexual abuse.