Parking at Luton Airport set to increase by up to 28 per cent this August

Holidaymakers jetting off from Luton Airport this August are being encouraged to book parking in advance to avoid hiking prices.

Data from the parking comparison site Airport Parking Shop shows that the average daily rate for an official ‘onsite’ parking space at Luton Airport is expected to rise by 28 per cent this August compared to last August – going from £11.65 in 2023 to £14.88 this year. For a week’s holiday, travellers can expect to pay £104.16.

The data is the average price of a week's parking taken from bookings made through Airport Parking Shop.

Increases are also expected for ‘offsite’ parking, which are car parks affiliated with the airport or run by third parties and travellers are taken by bus from the car park to the terminals.

Holidaymakers urged to plan and book where to leave their vehicle in advance to avoid hiking prices. Picture: Photo by Rocker Sta on Unsplash

A London Luton Airport spokesperson said: “Similar to the cost of train and flight tickets, and hotel rooms, the pricing of airport car parking varies according to demand, availability and time of booking. We offer a range of competitive parking options and always advise customers to book as far in advance as possible to secure the best price.

"Those dropping off or picking up passengers can do so free of charge in our mid-stay and long-stay car parks. We are unable to comment on independent, off-site operators.”