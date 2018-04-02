‘Parking is a nightmare in Luton’s Beech Hill area’

A Luton resident is concerned about parked cars in Beech Hill, claiming pedestrians are “forced” into the road, while emergency services have difficulty accessing the area.

The man, who did not wish to be named, alleged that some local residents of Highfield Road, Chatsworth Road, and Portland Road, are fobbing the council off by securing permission to build driveways in front of their homes, when they do not have cars small enough to fit the space.

After the driveways and drop kerbs are built, it means neighbours can no longer park directly outside of the property, however, the resident argued that this is causing chaos.

He claimed: “When the council comes round to assess whether the driveway can be built, people borrow their friends’ Smart cars to pretend their vehicles will be small enough to fit the driveway.

“After it has been built, they then park their huge cars there, which stick out onto the pavement - you imagine elderly people and children having to walk out onto the road because there is no room!

“An ambulance also came down the road and it couldn’t go round the corner because there was no room to go past!”

A Luton Borough Council spokeswoman, said: “Our teams are regularly out on patrol enforcing any parking regulations.

“Inspectors have visited these locations a number of times in the past and had not witnessed any parking violations, but will now review this new photographic evidence to see whether action can be taken.

“It is also important to say that where there are no specific regulations in place, we expect all road users to park legally. Where there are instances of inconsiderate parking that have implications to access for our emergency services, the police have the relevant powers to enforce.”