Parking on land at Power Court to continue for two years

Parking on three plots of land at Power Court in Luton can continue for a further two years.

The temporary car parks are part of the site which is due to become the new home of Luton Town Football Club.

Car Park A at Power Court

The Hatters were granted planning permission for a new 17,500 stadium at Power Court earlier this year.

A live entertainment venue, retail, housing and a hotel also form part of the project on the former power station site, close to the town centre.

Part of the area is used for parking, and 2020 Developments (Luton) Limited wants to extend this provision, according to a report to the borough council’s development control sub-committee.

“This would be kept for two more years ahead of the redevelopment of the site for the stadium,” said the council’s planning team leader Clive Inwards

“There are three plots, one which has 294 spaces including 14 disabled, another with 122 spaces containing six disabled, while the third has 106 spaces, of which five are for disabled use.

“The current application is to continue its use for a further temporary period of two years or before, if the redevelopment of the Power Court site comes forward earlier.

“The site has been used for parking for the preceding two years without significantly harming the visual appearance of the area,” he added.

“There are no highways objections and the organisation of the parking has been managed appropriately.

“This is acceptable in principle as it continues an already established use for car parking.”

Labour Farley councillor Dave Taylor, who chairs the committee, said: “It’s a straightforward up to two years approval. Nothing’s changed.”