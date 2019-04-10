Partial demolition of Liquid nightclub gets underway

The partial demolition of the former Liquid, Envy and Chicago Rock Cafe nightclubs building began in earnest today, with the removal of one of its back walls.

The historic facade of the building facing Gordon Street will be preserved, with three sets of new art-deco louver doors to be installed, which will compliment its 1930s style. The former Union Cinema opened in 1937 and was designed by Leslie H. Kemp. In later years it became the Ritz and then the famous Tropicana nightclub before extensive changes in 1999, which transformed it into three clubs – Liquid, Envy and Chicago Rock Cafe. Liquid and Envy closed in May 2015.