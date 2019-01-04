Patricia represents Luton at slimming club awards

Local Slimming World manager Patricia Sampson met TV personality and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal when she represented Luton at the annual Slimming World Awards.

Rylan, who shot to fame after appearing on hit show The X Factor, co-hosted the awards with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Margaret opened her first Slimming World group in 1969 and over 50 years the business has grown to become the UK’s leading slimming club.

Patricia said meeting Rylan was a wonderful way to round off a great year for the Luton Slimming World groups, and a brilliant way to lead into the club’s 50th anniversary year.

She said: “I couldn’t be more proud of the members of the Luton groups.

“Not only did they lose fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2018, with many of them hitting their target weights, they’ve also improved their health, boosted their confidence and are heading into 2019 with new healthy habits that will help them stay slim for life.”