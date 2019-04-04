‘Pause, Poise, Pose’ art exhibition in Luton’s Bute Street

Photographer, print-maker and film-maker Dick Jewell will be exhibiting a series of large-scale photo-montages at Luton’s Departure Lounge.

Today (April 4) the exhibition Pause, Poise, Pose comes to Bute Street, promising to draw parallels between poses adopted in contemporary smart-phone portrait photography/selfies, and those in classical portraiture and mythology.

One of the key works in the show, Memetic Desire is an amalgam of hundreds of poses adopted by Calvin Klein models, and by shoppers in store changing rooms.

A Luton Culture spokeswoman, said: “It’s a veritable smorgasbord of images which ask searching questions about idolatry, race, gender, and the iconography of class.”

The exhibition ends on May 18 and the launch reception and talk is on April 11, 6pm-8pm.