PE scheme is flying high

A joint initiative between easyJet and Luton Town Football Club has reached thousands of children.

Their Free Schools Visit community programme, which provides every primary school in Luton and Bedfordshire a free physical education session with the club, has now reached more than 50,000 children across the region.

Since 2008 the project has provided primary schools with support in improving the provision of PE and sport and physical activities, both during curriculum and extra-curriculum time. The scheme has also extended this to offer female coaching at every high school and further education college in Bedfordshire.

Representatives from easyJet, the football club and school children marked the milestone with a presentation at the match with Carlisle.

Sophie Dekkers, director UK Market, easyJet, said: “As stakeholders in the local community, easyJet and LTFC share many of the same goals and it’s great that we have been able to help provide 50,000 local children with PE lessons since 2008.”