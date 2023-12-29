Pedestrian in her 90s killed in Dunstable collision

The woman died shortly after police were called to the collision involving a white Ford Ecosport in Ponyters Road, Dunstable, at around 4.50pm yesterday (Thursday). Her next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Sergeant James Carmichael from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “This is a deeply tragic incident, especially considering the time of year. Our sincere sympathies are with the friends and family of the woman who died. We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage to please get in touch with us as a matter of urgency to help our investigation.”