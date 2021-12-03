Pedestrian killed in M1 lorry collision after walking up slip road at Luton
Police seeking witnesses to fatal accident
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 1:04 pm
Updated
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 1:06 pm
A pedestrian was killed on the M1 in a collision with a lorry after walking up the Junction 11 slip road at Luton
Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident which happened just before 7.30pm on Sunday (November 28).
Emergency services were called to reports of the man on the slip road of the northbound carriageway. The pedestrian was then involved in a collision with an HGV on the main carriageway.
The victim was pronounced dead shortly afterwards at hospital. He has been named as Yuksel Ismail, 23, of Borough Road, Burton-on-Trent.