Pedestrian killed in M1 lorry collision after walking up slip road at Luton

A pedestrian was killed on the M1 in a collision with a lorry after walking up the Junction 11 slip road at Luton

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident which happened just before 7.30pm on Sunday (November 28).

Emergency services were called to reports of the man on the slip road of the northbound carriageway. The pedestrian was then involved in a collision with an HGV on the main carriageway.

The Junction 11 northbound sliproad at Luton (Google)