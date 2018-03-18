People asked to help Luton park’s ancient trees

People living in Luton are being asked to help preserve some ancient trees.

Stockwood Park is home to a number of beautiful veteran trees, which are ecologically important, a valued part of the landscape and count towards the park’s Green Flag status.

As part of the ongoing preservation of these historically important trees, Luton Council is asking residents to help secure funding so they can deliver a number of veteran tree focussed projects; community events, talks by professionals about trees and parks, fun activities for children, learning about how the trees are important to health and well-being, and a Veteran Tree Protection Zone in the park.

The funding is up for grabs through Tesco’s Bags of Help, a grant scheme where the money raised by the sale of carrier bags is used to fund thousands of local projects in the UK.

It’s really easy to vote, all you need to do is make a purchase within one of the designated Tesco stores and you will be given one token per transaction.

Cllr Rachel Hopkins, portfolio holder for public health, said: “Our veteran trees are hugely beneficial to the park, both in terms of their beauty and the fact they are linked to our Green Flag status.

“At this stage in their life, older trees start to slowly decline and reduce in size and we need to do all we can to preserve them. This is a really exciting project that will help protect some of our oldest treasures for future generations.”

For a list of participating Tesco stores go to www.luton.gov.uk/news/Pages/help-Stockwood-veteran-trees-when-you-shop-in-Tesco.aspx