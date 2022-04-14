10 lucky winners for the Mall Luton's Easter Egg trail

Sophia was one of the winners of the Easter Egg competition

During March, children were asked to design their very own Easter egg to be featured in a community art trail through the centre.

After many fantastic entries the top ten were chosen and turned into their very own impressive Easter egg sculpture, all of which can be found around the shopping centre. Winners were also treated to a goody bag and a £100 WH Smith gift voucher, to buy books for their school.

The trail can be enjoyed as part of The Mall’s Easter festivities and will run until April 18 (excluding Easter Sunday). To take part shoppers simply collect an entry form from the Ask Me Point, make a note of the letters on the sculptures and unscramble them to find the hidden word. All entrants are invited to post their entry into the post box at the Activity Garden, with one lucky winner receiving an Easter hamper.

Also within the centre are crafts with the Easter Activity Garden hosting crown and wreath making, and children can decorate their very own Easter egg.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, said: “We received some absolutely fantastic entries for our Design an Egg Competition, and it was incredibly difficult narrowing the selection down to just ten eggs. The Easter Egg Trail is a wonderful addition to our events this school holiday, and we can’t wait to see the amazing crafts that are made too!”