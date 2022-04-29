Enjoy a pint in the great outdoors with a visit to a beer garden

10 Luton pubs with beer gardens to try this bank holiday weekend

Bank holiday weekends are the perfect excuse to enjoy a pint in a beer garden and relax.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 29th April 2022, 5:12 pm

With the Met Office predicting that the weekend will be 'fine and dry' on Saturday, with 'bright and sunny spells' on Monday, why not make the most of it?

Sure, there may be 'patchy light rain' - but not enough to water the drinks down too much!

And there's always the Jubilee four-day weekend to look forward to.

So here are some of the Luton pubs with beer gardens to enjoy this spring and summer - listed in no particular order.

Did we miss your favourite? Let us know at [email protected]

1. The Globe

Union Street, Luton

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. The White House

St George's Square, Luton

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Castle Tavern

Castle Street, Luton

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. The Sportsman

Hitchin Road, Luton

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
LutonMet Office
Next Page
Page 1 of 3