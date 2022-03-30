10 men arrested in Luton during Romania sex trafficking operation

The international operation is investigating men suspected of bringing the women into the UK to work in the sex industry.

Bedfordshire Police officers were joined by European policing colleagues and several safeguarding charities, in the day of action.

The police searched seven addresses in Luton they had obtained warrants for. In addition, 11 places in Romania were also raided.

Beds Police vans from one of the Luton warrants

Officers were on the hunt for members of an Organised Criminal Group (OCG) they had been investigating both in the UK and abroad.

Ten men aged in their 20s and 30s were arrested in Luton on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic for the purpose of sexual exploitation and paying for sexual services of someone subjected to force.

A further four men were apprehended in Romania, with firearms, cash and drugs also seized during the raids.

Officers believe the group has been trafficking women, using what is described as the ‘lover boy’ method, in policing circles.

A suspect is put in a police van

This scheme is where women from disadvantaged backgrounds are exploited by men falsely promising them a better life in the UK.

However, in reality they are then forced or coerced into sex work, with the OCG confiscating the victims’ passports and using violence to control them, Bedfordshire Police states.

During yesterday’s operation - which involved more than 100 Bedfordshire Police officers and colleagues from Europol, Eurojust and Romanian police - four women suspected to have been trafficked to the UK were safeguarded and supported by specially-trained officers and partners from the charities Justice and Care, Azalea and International Justice Mission.

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Dounias, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “This operation is the latest stage of a lengthy investigation into a criminal group suspected of preying on vulnerable young women, moving them significant distances from their homes and exploiting them for financial gain.

“Those involved in trafficking gangs pay absolutely no regard to the wellbeing of the women they are exploiting and it’s vital that these networks are dismantled and those involved brought to justice.

“Those being exploited are promised work, accommodation, and other appealing opportunities to leave their homes, only to find the reality is vastly different. They are often subjected to significant mental and physical trauma, which is why the assistance of our colleagues in local charities is vital to building a support network for the vulnerable victims involved.

“I would like to pay tribute to the efforts of everyone involved in the operation and thank the partners and charities who played a key part in helping the victims.”

If you have information about an address where people are being exploited for sexual purposes, please report it to police on 101 or via www.beds.police.uk

You can also report information anonymously via the Modern Slavery Helpline, on 08000 121 700.