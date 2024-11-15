This is one of the gems we found. Picture: Luton NewsThis is one of the gems we found. Picture: Luton News
10 old pictures of Luton to take you back in time - including a visit from the Beatles

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 15th Nov 2024, 10:03 GMT
It’s strange to think that some of these children will be in their 70s and 80s now!

We looked through the Luton Culture Trust’s archives to find some historic gems of the town from the past century. This week, there’s a focus on images showcasing what childhood was like for kids born in Luton back in the day.

Get scrolling for a trip down memory lane…!

This picture was taken in August in 1970. It was with a double page spread about Dorset Street and tower blocks being built nearby. Dorset Street was described as a "rising bank of terraced houses", which ran from Langley Street up to the old Surrey Street School. Demolition of the houses started in February 1971, and by April, the whole street was gone.

1. Children in Dorset Street

This picture was taken in August in 1970. It was with a double page spread about Dorset Street and tower blocks being built nearby. Dorset Street was described as a “rising bank of terraced houses”, which ran from Langley Street up to the old Surrey Street School. Demolition of the houses started in February 1971, and by April, the whole street was gone. Photo: Luton News

Children took part in a sack race on the playing fields of Leagrave County Primary Junior School in May 1953.

2. Sack race in Leagrave

Children took part in a sack race on the playing fields of Leagrave County Primary Junior School in May 1953. Photo: Luton News

Taken in November 1964, The Beatles were snapped with the Mayor, Councillor Frank Beckett, the Mayoress and two-year-old Stephen Atkinson and six-year-old Susan Elson. The official Town Hall visitors book was signed by each of The Beatles, but for security reasons the book was taken to them. The Beatles played t0 4,000 fans at the nearby Ritz cinema.

3. The Beatles in Luton

Taken in November 1964, The Beatles were snapped with the Mayor, Councillor Frank Beckett, the Mayoress and two-year-old Stephen Atkinson and six-year-old Susan Elson. The official Town Hall visitors book was signed by each of The Beatles, but for security reasons the book was taken to them. The Beatles played t0 4,000 fans at the nearby Ritz cinema. Photo: Luton News

John Gosling and Philip Evans (aka Laurel and Hardy) appeared in the Saturday Sing Song Club's fancy dress parade at Wardown Park.

4. The Sing Song Club Fancy Dress Parade

John Gosling and Philip Evans (aka Laurel and Hardy) appeared in the Saturday Sing Song Club’s fancy dress parade at Wardown Park. Photo: Luton News

