10 old pictures of Luton to take you back in time - including a visit from the Beatles

We looked through the Luton Culture Trust’s archives to find some historic gems of the town from the past century. This week, there’s a focus on images showcasing what childhood was like for kids born in Luton back in the day.
Get scrolling for a trip down memory lane…!
1. Children in Dorset Street
This picture was taken in August in 1970. It was with a double page spread about Dorset Street and tower blocks being built nearby. Dorset Street was described as a “rising bank of terraced houses”, which ran from Langley Street up to the old Surrey Street School. Demolition of the houses started in February 1971, and by April, the whole street was gone. Photo: Luton News
2. Sack race in Leagrave
Children took part in a sack race on the playing fields of Leagrave County Primary Junior School in May 1953. Photo: Luton News
3. The Beatles in Luton
Taken in November 1964, The Beatles were snapped with the Mayor, Councillor Frank Beckett, the Mayoress and two-year-old Stephen Atkinson and six-year-old Susan Elson. The official Town Hall visitors book was signed by each of The Beatles, but for security reasons the book was taken to them. The Beatles played t0 4,000 fans at the nearby Ritz cinema. Photo: Luton News
4. The Sing Song Club Fancy Dress Parade
John Gosling and Philip Evans (aka Laurel and Hardy) appeared in the Saturday Sing Song Club’s fancy dress parade at Wardown Park. Photo: Luton News
