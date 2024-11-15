10 old pictures of Luton to take you back in time - including a visit from the Beatles

1 . Children in Dorset Street

This picture was taken in August in 1970. It was with a double page spread about Dorset Street and tower blocks being built nearby. Dorset Street was described as a “rising bank of terraced houses”, which ran from Langley Street up to the old Surrey Street School. Demolition of the houses started in February 1971, and by April, the whole street was gone. Photo: Luton News