Hundreds turned up to celebrate at the weekend. Picture: Tony MargiocchiHundreds turned up to celebrate at the weekend. Picture: Tony Margiocchi
Hundreds turned up to celebrate at the weekend. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

10 pictures as Nigerians celebrate 64th Independence Day with cultural festival in Luton

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 30th Sep 2024, 16:16 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 16:28 BST
Hundreds of Nigerian people came together in Luton to celebrate their country’s Independence Day at the weekend.

Tuesday, October 1 marks 64 years since Nigeria's proclamation of independence from British rule in 1960.

And in true Luton spirit, the town came out to celebrate all things Nigeria with a special day-long event – with dancing, stalls and plenty of Jollof rice.

Mayor of Luton Cllr Tahmina Saleem, High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Bhav Shah and Rachel Hopkins MP turned up to show their support for the community.

Rachel Hopkins, MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire, said: “Thank you for inviting me down here today to join in the Nigerian Independence Day celebration, but also the networking event. As the local MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire, I know how important all our communities are, but the entrepreneurial spirit of many of our Nigerian diaspora is really embedded across our communities, and it's great to be here to see so many local businesses.”

One of the organisers from Nigeria Bedfordshire Group, Joshua Chuckwu, said: “We use the Independence Day to bring everybody together to celebrate, so that was the third event we've held in Luton.

"It is really important, despite the fact that we've been through economic hardship back home in the country and political issues. Despite all that, there’s togetherness as a nation. We've been able to stay together, and we also were celebrating our resilience.”

Scroll down to see what was going on:

High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Bhav Shah posing with a guest.

1. Nigeria Independence Day

High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Bhav Shah posing with a guest. Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Photo Sales
Small business owners were invited to the networking event and to sell their products

2. Nigeria Independence Day

Small business owners were invited to the networking event and to sell their products Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Photo Sales
The community lit up St George's Square with their energy

3. Nigeria Independence Day

The community lit up St George's Square with their energy Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Photo Sales
A lady from Nigeria Bedfordshire Community snapped with her flags

4. Nigeria Independence Day

A lady from Nigeria Bedfordshire Community snapped with her flags Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LutonMayor