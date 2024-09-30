10 pictures as Nigerians celebrate 64th Independence Day with cultural festival in Luton

Tuesday, October 1 marks 64 years since Nigeria's proclamation of independence from British rule in 1960.

And in true Luton spirit, the town came out to celebrate all things Nigeria with a special day-long event – with dancing, stalls and plenty of Jollof rice.

Mayor of Luton Cllr Tahmina Saleem, High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Bhav Shah and Rachel Hopkins MP turned up to show their support for the community.

Rachel Hopkins, MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire, said: “Thank you for inviting me down here today to join in the Nigerian Independence Day celebration, but also the networking event. As the local MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire, I know how important all our communities are, but the entrepreneurial spirit of many of our Nigerian diaspora is really embedded across our communities, and it's great to be here to see so many local businesses.”

One of the organisers from Nigeria Bedfordshire Group, Joshua Chuckwu, said: “We use the Independence Day to bring everybody together to celebrate, so that was the third event we've held in Luton.

"It is really important, despite the fact that we've been through economic hardship back home in the country and political issues. Despite all that, there’s togetherness as a nation. We've been able to stay together, and we also were celebrating our resilience.”

