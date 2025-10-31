10 spooky cities you can fly to from Luton this Halloween

Whether you want to walk with ghosts, explore cursed castles, run away from (fake) zombies or simply soak up eerie atmosphere with a glass of something dark, Europe’s most haunted cities are waiting for you to arrive… if you dare.
In this guide, we’ve rounded up ten of the spookiest cities you can reach from Luton, each offering its own chilling history, haunted sites, and thrilling attractions. From Edinburgh’s eerie graveyards and Prague’s gothic palaces to Venice’s cursed islands and Barcelona’s haunted quarters, these are destinations where the past refuses to rest. Pack your bags as every flight from Luton could be your ticket to a truly haunted adventure.
1. Edinburgh, Scotland
In just over an hour from Luton, you could be wandering through Greyfriars Kirkyard, notorious for the Mackenzie Poltergeist. The Scottish city is home to underground streets of The Real Mary King’s Close where plague-era residents are said to roam. Or even step inside Edinburgh Castle, where ghosts including a headless drummer have been reported. From guided ghost tours to eerie night time walks, the city’s medieval architecture, cobblestone alleys, and centuries of dark history create a chilling playground for thrill-seekers. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
2. Prague, Czech Republic
If you have ever imagined yourself in The Walking Dead, Prague may have some of the best zombie escape rooms to put yourself in Rock Grimes' boots. Places like Apocalypse Zombie 2213 and other immersive dark tours add an interactive layer for those craving a mix of history and horror. The Czech city’s gothic architecture and dark history make it a supernatural haven. Kinský Palace is apparently haunted by the tragic White Lady; and St. George’s Church in Luková is home to ghostly statues that have terrified visitors for decades. Photo: Pexels
3. Bucharest, Romania
Bucharest is a gateway to Transylvanian legends and spine-chilling folklore. Visitors can take a day trip from the historic city to Bran Castle, the famous Dracula fortress, or Poenari Castle, the true stronghold of Vlad the Impaler, to learn about the history behind the legendary ruler. Combined with Bucharest’s haunted streets, it’s the perfect long weekend getaway for those seeking a mix of city exploration, dark history, and supernatural tales. Be armed with plenty of garlic. Photo: DANIEL MIHAILESCU
4. Lisbon, Portugal
Lisbon combines old-world charm with eerie mystery. In the Alfama district, narrow, twisting alleys are lined with centuries-old buildings steeped in ghostly stories, while the Pestana Palace Hotel is said to be haunted by the spirits of past residents. The Cemitério dos Prazeres (above) reveals a macabre side of the city, with reported paranormal activity amidst the ornate tombs. Photo: Google Maps