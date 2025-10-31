10 spooky cities you can fly to from Luton this Halloween

2 . Prague, Czech Republic

If you have ever imagined yourself in The Walking Dead, Prague may have some of the best zombie escape rooms to put yourself in Rock Grimes' boots. Places like Apocalypse Zombie 2213 and other immersive dark tours add an interactive layer for those craving a mix of history and horror. The Czech city’s gothic architecture and dark history make it a supernatural haven. Kinský Palace is apparently haunted by the tragic White Lady; and St. George’s Church in Luková is home to ghostly statues that have terrified visitors for decades. Photo: Pexels