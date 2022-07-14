10-year-old from Luton will tackle her third charity challenge in as many years - by walking Hadrian's Wall

The plucky Luton-born schoolgirl is raising money for Keech Hospice Care – which looked after her late Great Auntie Carole - as well as Bolton NHS Foundation Trust hospital where her mum Kelly Freeman works.

In the past she’s cycled the Leeds-Liverpool Canal and completed the National Three Peaks Challenge, raising £4,100 for The Royal British Legion.

But as she explains on her JustGiving page, this time she’s walking the length of Hadrian’s Wall for two charities which have a more personal connection.

Ten-year-old Luton-born Isabella Brannigan who is walking Hadrian's Wall for two charities

And she’s set her fundraising target at a modest £100 each.

Her Great Auntie Carole Roberts, who was an upholsterer from Wigmore, passed away last July.

As Carole’s health deteriorated, Keech provided respite care and emotional support for her and her wife Liz. And they’re still offering support for the rest of the family.

Isabella says: “My mum is a unit manager at Bolton and she knows how much help, support and care its hospice gives to the community.”

Some of her staff have had family members who’ve really appreciated its resources to get them through in their time of need.

Isabella, now a year 5 student at Whalley Church of England School in the Ribble Valley, will do the 84 mile walk in the summer holidays, starting at Bowness-on-Solway and culminating three days later at Wallsend in Newcastle. She’ll be accompanied by her grandad, Darryl Roberts, who was beside her all the way in her previous challenges.

The kind-hearted young girl – big sister to Aria, who was born in June – was just eight when she decided she’d like to raise money for a worthwhile cause.

Her mum Kelly recalls: “She looked after two war graves in Blackburn with her grandad but said she wanted to do something more to say thank you to soldiers past and present.

"That’s where the idea to cycle the canal for the British Legion started.”

Her dad Craig adds: “As parents we couldn’t be more proud of her.

"She’s a very determined girl and we know she will accomplish anything she puts her mind to.”