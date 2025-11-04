Michael Woods is set to march at The Cenotaph with the charity Blind Veterans UK on Remembrance Day for the second year in a row

A 101-year-old from Dunstable is set to march in London on Remembrance Sunday with a blind veterans’ charity.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Woods is set to march at The Cenotaph on Sunday, November 9 alongside around 40 other blind veterans as part of the traditional commemorations for Remembrance Sunday, supported by Blind Veterans UK.

Michael, who joined the Royal Air Force in 1943, is the only Second World War veteran marching with the group. He will once again be leading the contingent, as he did in 2024 when he marched at The Cenotaph for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being called up for war service, Michael passed through RAF Cardington, undergoing training at Skegness, before he was selected for training as an aircraft mechanic.

Michael Woods in service in a Lancaster bomber

He served at both RAF Coningsby and RAF Skellingthorpe, working with 61 Squadron and primarily on Lancaster Bombers.

Reflecting on his time in the air force Michael said: “I used to service all the engines and run the Lancaster out.

“I remember one night we were all ready to go and then after one of the Lancasters had taken off he fired a red ferry light which is the sign of danger. He landed straight away but as soon as he did it blew up with about 10 tonnes of bombs on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was a great crater but the miracle of it was that the rear gunner survived.

“As a mechanic I wasn’t meant to be in the planes flying but used to do so quite often. It was illegal of course but I remember that the crew would always say that if the mechanic is happy to fly with us then he must be pretty confident in the plane!”

After the Second World War Michael was sent to Palestine, where he saw out his service, and says he is particularly proud of having driven to Egypt for an intimate tour of the Pyramids and Valley of the Kings.

He was discharged in 1947 with the rank of leading aircraftman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael lost his sight later in life due to age-related macular degeneration and glaucoma, and reflected: “My sight started to go gradually because of the glaucoma at first, but I remember having just driven back from the westcountry, I got pneumonia and had to go to hospital and after that my vision had got a lot worse.”

The 101-year-old started receiving support from the charity Blind Veterans UK in 2020 and said: “Every month or so we meet up as a group in the local area and all the staff are so helpful and kind. They really are amazing and can’t do enough for you.”

Michael enjoyed marching alongside fellow veterans at The Cenotaph last year and is looking forward to repeating the experience on November 9.

“What an experience it was to march last year, I’ve never felt anything quite like it,” Michael said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The crowds cheering for us as we made our way around made me feel ten feet tall. I was so proud to have finally marched at the Cenotaph in my 100th year.

“I’m 101 now and I will keep marching with Blind Veterans UK for as long as I’m able to.”

Michael’s story forms part of Blind Veterans’ UK’s remembrance campaign Honour Their Service, Support Their Future, which aims to salute the services of veterans from the Second World War, and raise awareness of younger veterans who are now battling blindness after serving their country.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.